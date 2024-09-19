Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

