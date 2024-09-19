Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Kiromic BioPharma Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

