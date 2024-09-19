KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.27.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.