KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

