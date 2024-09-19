KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 255,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,245. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62. The company has a market cap of $892.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.