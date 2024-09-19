KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLAC opened at $731.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $776.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.25. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

