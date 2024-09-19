Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.06

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.06 ($5.62) and traded as low as €4.95 ($5.50). Klöckner & Co SE shares last traded at €4.97 ($5.52), with a volume of 69,083 shares trading hands.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

