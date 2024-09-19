Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.27

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 13888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knife River by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knife River by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

