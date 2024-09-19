Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 81493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Knightscope Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $590.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.