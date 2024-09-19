Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 81493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Knightscope Trading Down 7.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $590.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
