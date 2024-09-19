Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 4.8%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34. 71,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 46,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
