Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 4.8%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34. 71,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 46,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Knightscope Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

About Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.