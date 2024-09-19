Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Up 2.4%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.45. 7,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 69,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.