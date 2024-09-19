Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

KGS stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

