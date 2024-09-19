Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Trading Up 21.1%

Shares of Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Free Report) traded up 21.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.19. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Koios Beverage
Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.
