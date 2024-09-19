Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,733,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 4,134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,332.0 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $3.39.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

