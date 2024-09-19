Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,152,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,176.3 days.

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$34.23 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.08.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

