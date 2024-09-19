Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,152,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,176.3 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$34.23 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.08.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.