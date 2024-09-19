Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
