Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

