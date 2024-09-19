Kooth (LON:KOO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.

Get Kooth alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KOO

Kooth Stock Up 1.8 %

About Kooth

Shares of KOO opened at GBX 345 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.86 million, a PE ratio of 2,842.50 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Free Report)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.