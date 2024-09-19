Kooth (LON:KOO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.
Kooth Stock Up 1.8 %
About Kooth
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
