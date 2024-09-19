Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.36

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 157592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry



Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

