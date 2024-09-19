Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.