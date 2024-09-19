Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.75

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 4103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

