Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.73

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 420320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$386.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. Analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0750444 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$223,782.00. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.