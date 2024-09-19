KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading 0% Higher

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.47. 1,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.