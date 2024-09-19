Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,210 shares of company stock worth $1,652,702 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

