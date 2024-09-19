Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.08

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 14534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,210 shares of company stock worth $1,652,702. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

