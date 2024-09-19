Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 67,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 117,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

