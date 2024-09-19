Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.62 and last traded at $188.21. 100,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

