KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €620.00 ($688.89) and last traded at €620.00 ($688.89). Approximately 23 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €640.00 ($711.11).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $549.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €655.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €662.35.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

