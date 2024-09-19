Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KLIC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

