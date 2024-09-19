Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.