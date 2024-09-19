Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 6.7%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.52. 52,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 164,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRUS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

The stock has a market cap of $963.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,225.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

