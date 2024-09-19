Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Trading Down 4.4%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$71.67 and last traded at C$71.68. 1,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.97.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.85.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

