Kurt Allen Sells 108,612 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $13,761,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

