KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.61 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Insider Activity at KVH Industries

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 30,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,307.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 295,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 319,761 shares of company stock worth $1,406,960. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KVH Industries by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in KVH Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KVH Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.