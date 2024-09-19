Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.69

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 214083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,834,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

