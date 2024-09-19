Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 252,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

