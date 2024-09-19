Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $93,553,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

