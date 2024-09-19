Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

LARK opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.