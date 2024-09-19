Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.80

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$177.80 and last traded at C$177.80, with a volume of 4624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAS.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Lassonde Industries Stock Up 4.6 %
Insider Activity at Lassonde Industries
In related news, Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
