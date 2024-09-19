Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

