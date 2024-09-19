Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

