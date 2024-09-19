Lauren States Sells 309 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.8 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $239.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

