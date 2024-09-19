Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

