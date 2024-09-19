Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

