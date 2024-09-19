Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,087,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 688,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $28.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

