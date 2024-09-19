Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after acquiring an additional 992,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,677,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

