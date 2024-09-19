Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.