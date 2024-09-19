Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,076 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 200,473 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 196,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

