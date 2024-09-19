Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

