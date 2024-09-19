Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

