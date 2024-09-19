Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

DFUV opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

